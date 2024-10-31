Hello User
CEAT Share Price Today on : CEAT share are down by -1%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Livemint

CEAT Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, CEAT opened at 2850 and closed at 2802.75. The stock reached a high of 2850 and a low of 2775.55 during the day.

CEAT Share Price Today Live Updates

CEAT Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:02 today, CEAT shares are trading at price 2802.75, -1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 2850 and a low of 2775.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
52790.76
102860.95
202943.17
502918.94
1002765.58
3002679.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 2842.77, 2877.58, & 2910.87, whereas it has key support levels at 2774.67, 2741.38, & 2706.57.

CEAT Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for CEAT was -27.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.18% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.22 & P/B is at 2.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.32% with a target price of 3176.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.48% MF holding, & 16.64% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in june to 4.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.75% in june to 16.64% in the september quarter.

CEAT share price down -1% today to trade at 2802.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Apollo Tyres, Bengal & Assam Company, JK Tyre & Industries, TVS Srichakra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

