Cello World share price sheds over 8% in two sessions post Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or accumulate?
Cello World's share price fell 8% after Q4 results. FY24 revenues increased by 11.3% YoY. Management predicts rural demand growth in CY24, with revenue expected to rise by 15-17%. Brokerages maintain 'BUY' rating with a target price of ₹1,090, anticipating revenue and EBITDA growth in FY25-26.
Cello World share price has slumped over 8% in the last two trading sessions following the company's Q4 results. Cello World's revenue for the quarter ended March (Q4FY24) was ₹512.5 crore. The company's revenues for FY24 increased to ₹2,000.3 crore, an 11.3% YoY rise. The consumer goods, writing instrument, and molded furniture businesses reported quarterly revenues of ₹327 crore, ₹87.6 crore, and ₹97.9 crore, respectively.
