Cement cos’ ESG issue has no easy solution

Lokesh Garg, an analyst at Credit Suisse Securities (India), explained that established technologies such as renewables and WHRS are not enough to decarbonize the cement sector entirely and would only help cut emissions by 15-20%. “Half of the total emissions related to concrete are generated in limestone calcination and there is no alternative to that process. Further reductions in cement/concrete emissions to reach net-zero concrete will rely on technologies yet unproven/uneconomical at an industrial scale," Garg said.