Cement Q3 Preview: Volumes growth, costs to moderate as price hikes aid earnings
Q3 Result Preview - Cement companies may see some moderation in volume growth but better realizations helped by price hikes at the end of Q2 and start of Q3, and cost moderations may aid earnings growth.
Q3 Result preview- Cement manufacturers as UltraTech Cement, ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, Dalmia Bharat, and others are likely to see benefits of volume growth, price hikes and softening of input costs lifting their operating performance and in turn earnings growth.
