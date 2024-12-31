Cement's growth surge: 50% CAGR projected by 2027 – Are these stocks ready?
SummaryIndia's cement sector faces low pricing power despite strong demand from housing and infrastructure. However, cost stabilization and potential price hikes could drive growth, benefiting top players.
Cement, the cornerstone of India's infrastructure and housing development, faces a paradox.
Despite record-breaking home sales, robust infrastructure projects, and a thriving economy, the sector has struggled to keep pace, weighed down by pricing pressures, overcapacity, and sustainability challenges. Over the past three years, profitability has remained elusive, even as demand continues to surge.
The cement sector might be on the cusp of a revival, according to IKIGAI Asset Manager, led by Pankaj Tibrewal, the renowned former fund manager of Kotak Emerging Opportunities Fund.
Today, we dig into IKIGAI’s detailed report and share the key takeaways from the report titled Cement Sector Outlook.