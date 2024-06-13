Centre's next round of stake sale in LIC now likely in FY2026
Instead of big issues like the LIC, the market will be tested this year with smaller issues of state-owned enterprises and financial institutions to test investor appetite
The next round of the government's stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is only likely to take place in FY26 as the Centre pauses the privatization process this year to assess investor appetite, two people aware of the matter said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started