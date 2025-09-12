From near collapse to chip champion—can this company keep defying gravity?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 12 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
CG Power is investing in railway components, semiconductors, and even clean energy, including biogas and ethanol. Done right, this should help it diversify its revenue sources and protect the business from economic cycles-led volatility
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
CG Power has been making headlines lately. First, its move into semiconductors drew attention. Then, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock earlier this month with an ‘overweight’ rating. JP Morgan followed suit this week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story