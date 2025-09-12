From near collapse to chip champion—can this company keep defying gravity?

At the same time, its semiconductor business stands to benefit from global industry tailwinds. The global semiconductor industry is valued at $728 billion, of which India’s market stands at only about $50 billion. But amid tough trade relations between the US and China, the government’s persistent support, and growing demand from electronics, automotive, telecom, and AI are expected to scale up domestic demand for semiconductors to $100 billion by 2030. The government recently announced a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) worth ₹76,000 crore to support India’s semiconductor vision.