Chart Beat: Exports a bright spot for cables & wires companies

Pallavi Pengonda 1 min read 15 Apr 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Wxports of cables & wires at $1,513 million during 9MFY24, were nearly 55% more than imports. (Image: Pixabay)
Wxports of cables & wires at $1,513 million during 9MFY24, were nearly 55% more than imports. (Image: Pixabay)

Summary

  • Favorable government policies will aid domestic companies in increasing their production as well as help them find new geographies to increase revenue, said Motilal Oswal

Exports of cables & wires from India have been increasing and companies can capitalize on this trend. Data sourced from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows that over FY17-23, cables & wires’ exports clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. 

During the same period, the CAGR for imports stood at about 8%. For the nine-month ended December (9MFY24), exports grew about 15% year-on-year compared to the 7.5% year-on-year growth seen in imports. Put another way, exports of cables & wires at $1,513 million during 9MFY24, were nearly 55% more than imports. The upshot is that India is now a net exporter of cables & wires. 

Against this backdrop, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd and RR Kabel Ltd find themselves in a sweet spot. For 9MFY24, export contribution as a percentage of total revenues for Polycab, KEI and RR Kabel stood at 8.1%, 14.5% and 27.1%, respectively. 

“Favorable government policies such as PLI schemes, development of ecosystems for component manufacturing, import substitution as well as China+1 strategy will aid domestic companies in increasing their production as well as help them find new geographies to increase revenue," said the Motilal Oswal report.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App