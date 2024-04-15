Markets
Chart Beat: Exports a bright spot for cables & wires companies
Summary
- Favorable government policies will aid domestic companies in increasing their production as well as help them find new geographies to increase revenue, said Motilal Oswal
Exports of cables & wires from India have been increasing and companies can capitalize on this trend. Data sourced from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows that over FY17-23, cables & wires’ exports clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more