Chart Beat: Exports a bright spot for cables & wires companies

Chart Beat: Exports a bright spot for cables & wires companies

Pallavi Pengonda

  • Favorable government policies will aid domestic companies in increasing their production as well as help them find new geographies to increase revenue, said Motilal Oswal

Wxports of cables & wires at $1,513 million during 9MFY24, were nearly 55% more than imports. (Image: Pixabay)

Exports of cables & wires from India have been increasing and companies can capitalize on this trend. Data sourced from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shows that over FY17-23, cables & wires’ exports clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%.

During the same period, the CAGR for imports stood at about 8%. For the nine-month ended December (9MFY24), exports grew about 15% year-on-year compared to the 7.5% year-on-year growth seen in imports. Put another way, exports of cables & wires at $1,513 million during 9MFY24, were nearly 55% more than imports. The upshot is that India is now a net exporter of cables & wires.

Against this backdrop, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd and RR Kabel Ltd find themselves in a sweet spot. For 9MFY24, export contribution as a percentage of total revenues for Polycab, KEI and RR Kabel stood at 8.1%, 14.5% and 27.1%, respectively.

“Favorable government policies such as PLI schemes, development of ecosystems for component manufacturing, import substitution as well as China+1 strategy will aid domestic companies in increasing their production as well as help them find new geographies to increase revenue," said the Motilal Oswal report.

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi is a deputy editor at Mint and heads the Mark to Market team. This column covers wide-ranging topics related to the stock markets, offering an in-depth analysis of financial reports of companies. She writes and edits across verticals, covering the breadth of the Indian stock market. Pallavi has done her master of management studies, specializing in finance.
