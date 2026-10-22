Chennai Petroleum Q2 results 2026: Navratna PSU declares ₹25 dividend, PAT jumps 212 % YoY - Check record date

Chennai Petroleum Q2 results 2026: Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited recovered from intraday low during Thursday’s trading session after Navratna PSU reported a whopping 212 % year-on-year jump in its net consolidated profit for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. It also announced ₹25 per equity share interim dividend.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares recovered from their intraday lows and were trading 1.15% higher in the closing minutes of Thursday’s trading session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation dividend The PSU’s board of directors, on Thursday, considered and declared interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share, representing a 250% payout on the stock’s face value of ₹10 per share. The board has also announced record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation dividend record date The board has fixed Friday, October 30, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. Which means that investors must own the PSU stock before the record date to qualify for the corporate action.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q2 results The Tamil Nadu-headquartered oil refining company reported a 212% year-on-year jump in its consolidated net profit for the period to ₹2247.03 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹719.19 crore reported in the year ago period.

Its net consolidated revenue from operations surged to ₹22,055 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹20,033 reported in the corresponding quarter. Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited’s net revenue stood at ₹29,358 crore reported in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27.