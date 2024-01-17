Chennai Petroleum: FIIs raise stake in this multibagger stock to all-time high of 14.7%
FIIs have been increasing their stake in the firm steadily, but the majority of the increase happened in the most recent quarter. Back in the September 2023 quarter, FIIs' stake stood at 11.4%.
Chennai Petroleum, a government-owned refinery company, saw its foreign institutional investor (FII) holdings reach an all-time high of 14.7% in the December quarter (Q3 FY24). In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, FIIs owned a 4.7% stake in the company.
