Chicago grains fall on US harvest pressure, higher end-stock estimate

JAKARTA, - Chicago wheat and corn fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors awaited the US Department of Agriculture's weekly harvest progress report due on Tuesday.

Soybeans also fell as reports of favourable weather across much of the US Midwest last week raised hopes that farmers would be able to catch up on harvesting following rain delays in late September and early October.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.52% to $12.85-1/4 a bushel by 0039 GMT and corn gave up 0.16% to $4.79 a bushel.

* Wheat lost 0.86% to $6.65-1/4 a bushel.

* China's Agriculture Ministry lowered its 2026/27 soybean output forecast by 590,000 metric tons from last month's estimate to 20.36 million tons in its October outlook, as planted area and yields missed expectations.

* Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat from optional origins, European traders said, with indicated nominal of 50,000 tons.

* Planting of the 2026/27 season's soybeans in the world's largest producer and exporter of the crop, Brazil, is moving at its fastest pace ever to reach about one-fifth of projected planted area as rains favoured field work, consultancy firm Patria AgroNegocios said.

* The USDA raised its estimates for US grain and soybean ending stocks from its previous estimate in September.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets got off to a cautious start as earnings season loomed as a challenge to sky-high tech valuations, while oil was choppy after strikes on shipping and airports in the Gulf.

DATA/EVENTS

0800 China Total Social Financing Sep

0800 China M2 Money Supply YY Sep

0800 China New Yuan Loans Sep