(Updates for market open, recasts throughout)

By Heather Schlitz

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, supported by strong demand for soymeal. Wheat and corn were choppy amid light volume in pre-Thanksgiving trading.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were last 2-3/4 cents higher at $12.23-1/2 per bushel as of 12:15 CT p.m.(1815 GMT). Wheat rose 3/4 cent to $5.75 a bushel, and corn fell 2-1/4 cents to $4.32-1/4 a bushel.

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"Holiday trade this week doesn't have the ingredients to give big moves in either direction with volume fading out as week goes on," said Randy Place, analyst at Hightower Report.

Soymeal has been firm amid improving demand, lending support to soybean futures.

"We're still trying to recover from tight meal supplies when the harvest started slow and we had crush plants that had to slow or shut down," Place said. "The meal pipeline has been slow to replenish over the last month or two."

Soybeans rose on Friday after the US Department of Agriculture announced sales of 100,000 metric tons of US soymeal to Spain.

Wheat gained underlying support from concerns about potential supply disruptions following a Baltic Sea shipping attack and new import demand with a big tender from Pakistan to buy 800,000 tons of wheat.

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Hostilities between Russia and Ukraine were in focus, after a Russian cargo ship was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday, seen as an attack by Ukraine.

Russia has hugely expanded Baltic Sea exports since attacks stopped shipborne Black Sea exports in August, easing world supplies.

(Reporting by Heather Schlitz in Chicago. Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Diti Pujara and Diane Craft)