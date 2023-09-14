China central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio to 7.4% for second time in 2023 to support economy1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:50 PM IST
The reserve requirement ratio would be slashed by 0.25 percent to around 7.4 percent from Friday, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
China's central bank said on Thursday, September 14, that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity and consolidate the foundation of the country's economic recovery.
