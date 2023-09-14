China's central bank said on Thursday, September 14, that it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year to boost liquidity and consolidate the foundation of the country's economic recovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for all banks, except those that have implemented a 5 per cent reserve ratio, by 25 basis points from September 15.

The reduction follows a 25-bps cut for all banks in March and comes as the world's second-biggest economy is struggling to sustain a post-pandemic recovery. The reserve requirement ratio would be slashed by 0.25 per cent to around 7.4 percent from Friday, the People's Bank of China said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move is expected to free up over 500 billion yuan ($68.71 billion) for medium to long term liquidity, an official at the central bank was cited by state media Xinhua as saying.

As banks dominate China’s bond market, large-scale government bond issuance can lower their liquidity. The cut will help maintain “reasonably ample" liquidity in the banking system, the PBOC said in the statement.

China’s local governments have been rushing to issue their quota of so-called “special" bonds used mainly to finance infrastructure projects before a September deadline. Provincial governments sold the biggest amount of special bonds in more than a year in August, according to Bloomberg calculations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the statement, the central bank also promised to make its policy "precise and forceful" to support the economy and keep yuan exchange rate basically stable.

The PBOC last lowered the reserve ratio by 25 basis points for most banks in March. A reduction in the ratio frees up cheap long-term cash for banks, allowing them to extend more loans to businesses and consumers, and to buy more bonds, according to Bloomberg.

The government set a fairly conservative economic growth target of around 5 per cent for this year, which economists expect Beijing will meet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}