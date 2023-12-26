China looks cheap—but it has burned investors before

Indeed, some analysts warn that China risks becoming the next Japan, pointing to its aging population and the chance of a balance-sheet recession, where heavily indebted companies and households focus on paying back debt rather than investing. Chinese companies, not including financial institutions, have debt worth around 28% of gross domestic product—the highest level in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund. Some economists think the comparisons to Japan are overblown, but they show how dramatically the tone around China has soured this year.

