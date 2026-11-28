Chinese authorities gave markets a boost with a rare midday statement pledging support, sending stocks to their best day in more than two years.

The State Council pledged to boost the role of the so-called national team and improve policies guiding long-term funds into stocks, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The authorities said they would also crack down on financial fraud while encouraging listed companies to step up dividend payouts and share buybacks.

The securities regulator later vowed in a statement to cooperate with other authorities to speed up the study and adoption of policies to stabilize capital markets. The commission’s chairman, Wu Qing, hosted a meeting to go over the outcomes of the earlier State Council gathering.

The CSI 300 Index, an onshore benchmark, jumped 4.2%, the biggest one-day gain since October 2024. Tech stocks were among the biggest gainers, with the chip-heavy Star 50 Index surging 15% in its third-best day ever. The optimism spread to Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Tech Index advanced 6.5%.

Chances of a macro policy pivot by Chinese authorities have risen with such a rare move, according to Citigroup Inc. Friday’s State Council meeting “reaffirmed the policy put for capital markets, and raised the sense of urgency to a new high, ” said economists led by Xiangrong Yu. Explicit discussion of “national team” and “quasi-stabilization fund” in the readout also confirmed such urgency, they added.

Even with few fresh measures, the statement boosted sentiment with its timing and authoritative heft in addressing the role of the national team. Most Chinese stock benchmarks had tumbled into a bear market this year as tepid earnings and a weak economy gave investors little reason to buy following a global tech rout. However, investors took heart in the rare policy signal in the readout, with total stock market turnover climbing to 2 trillion yuan , the most in nearly a month.

“The intent is unequivocal: policymakers want to stabilize market sentiment,” said Chen Shi, a fund manager at Shanghai Jade Stone Investment Management Co. “This is now the second State Council meeting this month to underscore the importance of capital-market stability.”

Tech stocks drove the rally in the CSI 300, with Eoptolink Technology Inc. and Zhongji Innolight Co. rising by the 20% limit. AI-related shares had been hit particularly hard by this year’s selloff, with their relatively high valuations coming under scrutiny as the US limited China’s access to high-end chips.

“The national team is set to step up market support,” said a Xinhua commentary piece that ran later in the day. “This is the first mention of the national team in a State Council meeting readout, and the liquidity pledge signals that Central Huijin has plenty of ammunition,” the commentary said.

Central Huijin Investment Ltd. is a state-owned investment company that acts as the government’s controlling shareholder in China’s largest banks and financial institutions and regularly steps in to buy exchange-traded funds during market downturns.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese stocks rose 3% in New York trading, the biggest gain in more than three weeks. The Xtrackers Harvest CSI China A-Shares ETF also surged 4.2% in its best day since April 9, 2025.

The “unprecedentedly released” readout during the midday trading break set out more concrete steps compared with earlier statements, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. But economists led by Ting Lu at the Japanese bank still see clear limits to what this policy push does. “The newly planned measures need follow-up implementation rules, especially regarding the timing and size of profit taking when markets are in a rally,” they wrote in a note.

“In the end, the market’s long-term direction still depends on the domestic economic recovery, corporate earnings and external macro conditions, so any short-term bounce from policy headlines needs to be weighed against hard fundamental data,” the economists added. “China’s economy is in worse shape and has become increasingly divided so far in 2026. We believe Beijing needs to do much more to restructure the post-property bubble economy to deliver a real stock market boom.”

The statement also pledged to provide targeted support for high-quality technology companies to proceed with initial public offerings, while guarding against “pseudo-tech” firms or companies with “inflated” figures seeking to go public.

The offshore yuan erased an early loss to gain 0.1% to 6.6542 per dollar amid improved risk sentiment.

“The readout of Friday morning’s meeting landing at noon showed the urgency that policymakers attach to market stability,” said Chen Guo, a strategist at Eastmoney Securities Co. “It suggests that the stabilization mechanism is becoming more coordinated and institutionalized and that the worst fears of a negative liquidity spiral are likely behind us.”

The rally marks a shift from recent months, when pessimism in Chinese stocks had run so deep that even record buying by the “national team” barely reduced intraday losses. The accelerated pace of ETF purchases this month came after earlier measures, including the expansion of liquidity tools aimed at spurring stock purchases, were largely shrugged off.

Whether Friday’s stock rebound marks the start of a broader market turnaround remains unclear as the nation’s economic fundamentals remain sluggish. While earnings growth at China’s industrial enterprises accelerated to a five-month high last month, November business surveys are expected to show the manufacturing slump persisting.

“After the recent selloff, investors have shown little appetite to buy the dip, while much of the selling pressure may already have been exhausted,” said Fu Zhifeng, chief investment officer at Shanghai Chengzhou Investment Management.

With assistance from Kelly Li, Charlotte Yang, Sangmi Cha, Wenjin Lv, Foster Wong, Jacob Gu and Derek Wallbank.

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