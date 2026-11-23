China’s state-backed funds poured a record amount of money into the market on Friday in another forceful attempt to stem a deepening selloff.

Inflows into the nine exchange-traded funds known to be actively traded by the so-called national team totaled 90 billion yuan on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That surpassed the previous high of 87 billion yuan during the rout in April 2025 spurred by US tariffs. The Harvest CSI 300 ETF drew a record 23 billion yuan, while the ChinaAMC SSE 50 ETF attracted an all-time high of 21.7 billion yuan.

The move is a part of a series of efforts by Beijing to restore confidence after a months-long rout pushed the benchmark CSI 300 Index into a bear market. On Sunday, authorities eased margin financing rules, lowering the minimum requirement for investors buying securities with borrowed funds to 80% from 100%.

China’s national team has stepped up purchases of the market’s largest ETFs since October as an artificial intelligence-led selloff deepened, though that has yet to put a floor under the market. The benchmark gauge has declined in all but two weeks since August.

Investors are also paring back on margin trades to buy stocks. The outstanding balance of margin trades dropped by 1.9% on Friday, the fastest pace of decline since July 20.

Authorities have also cut the cost of loans used to finance corporate share buybacks and provided liquidity for financial institutions to increase stock purchases.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.