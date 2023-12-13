China turns the tables on Wall Street

Bondholders, including Amia Capital, Amundi, RBC BlueBay Asset Management, Farallon Capital Management and Greylock Capital Management, had been negotiating in parallel to restructure $3 billion of debt. They agreed in October to take losses of around 40%, roughly the same amount as official creditors. The bondholders publicized the deal after a few days, believing they had China’s support, the people familiar with the matter said.