China’s bid for ‘global yuan’ finds double-edged sword in stablecoins
Summary
As the People’s Bank of China seeks a bigger role for the yuan on the global stage, ignoring stablecoins could put the Chinese currency at a disadvantage.
Beijing’s advisers and economists have stepped up calls for Chinese regulators to approve yuan-backed stablecoins.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story