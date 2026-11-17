Chinese companies are tapping only a fraction of loans provided by Beijing for stock buybacks, an indication that the latest effort to support markets is faltering.

With the central bank cutting the relending program’s interest rate this month, 52 companies struck loan deals worth about 13 billion yuan with banks in November for share purchases, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

While that narrowly surpassed the program’s previous record of 12.9 billion yuan, it’s less than 10% of over 200 billion yuan that banks sought from the central bank this month to relend to fund companies’ buybacks. Meanwhile, the CSI 300 benchmark has flatlined, down 0.1% in November, as tech stocks reel from Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation and weak economic data.

Introduced under Beijing’s 2024 stimulus, the program allows banks to fund low-cost share-purchase loans for companies and major shareholders. While corporate participation shows them doing their part, analysts question if the impact goes beyond a short-term bounce and whether firms will keep taking on debt to juice stock prices when long-term conviction is lacking.

“It’s a good start, but what matters now is whether more companies take advantage of the facility” said Leonid Mironov, portfolio manager at Gavekal Capital. “That could provide structural support for the market by showing investors that when valuations get low enough, companies themselves are willing to step in and buy.”

After the CSI 300 fell 14% during the September-October period, Beijing strengthened the long-standing stimulus by cutting the rate they charge banks to 1% from 1.25%. Authorities’ Nov. 2 announcement also included making the relending program permanent and scrapping its previous 300 billion yuan cap.

State-owned miner CMOC Group has led the pack in the borrowing drive this month, securing a loan deal of as much as 1.8 billion yuan to help fund up to 2 billion yuan of buybacks over the next three months, according to company filings. It’s the second largest loan under the program, behind Wens Foodstuff Group Co’s 2 billion yuan loan in 2024.

Other companies hit hard by this year’s tech selloff have also recently secured loans to support their shares, including WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan Co., Avary Holding Shenzhen Co. and Hygon Information Technology Co.

The corporate uptake in the program has been modest since its 2024 launch. Total pledged loans since then have reached about 100 billion yuan — only about a third of the now-scrapped cap, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Market moves also call into question the program’s limited staying power beyond the initial days. The loan spike drove the benchmark up 1.7% in the first week of the month, but a subsequent tech selloff pushed it into negative territory.

Buybacks “take time and conviction,” Mironov said.

Corporate loan applications and buybacks also take a while to execute, meaning the stock market reaction may lag behind the financing wave. The value of completed buybacks fell sharply to 4.3 billion yuan in November from 17 billion yuan in October, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Still, analysts note that companies seeking loans at a record pace is nothing to sneeze at. With a week left in November, borrowing still has room to grow.

The pipeline of firms that have yet to complete their buybacks suggests buying pressure may soon pick up. This month, 97 companies announced new buyback plans worth an aggregate 16.9 billion yuan — based on the midpoint of their targeted ranges — up from 16 billion yuan in October, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

But investors are still grappling with broader economic pressures that make lasting stabilization challenging. October data showed weakening growth, with both consumption and industrial output undershooting estimates.

With market sentiment remaining weak, more robust fiscal expansion may be needed, said Meng Lei, China equity strategist at UBS Securities. “The increase in buybacks isn’t enough on its own to reverse” sentiment, he added.

With assistance from Kevin Zhang.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.