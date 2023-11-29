China’s latest EV stocks face uncertain reception in New York
SummaryFast-growing startups Zeekr and Lotus will need to persuade investors they can handle brutal competition at home and geopolitical tensions abroad.
Electric vehicles have really taken off in China, but so has competition. That is the conundrum investors face as they size up the latest EV brands pitching their growth prospects in New York.
