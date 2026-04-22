China’s ‘National Team’ Cut ETF Stakes Below 20% Disclosure Mark

China’s “national team” has stepped back from its dominant role in the country’s biggest stock ETFs, pointing to efforts to rein in an overheated rally earlier this year.

Central Huijin Investment Ltd — a unit of China’s sovereign wealth fund that leads a group of state-backed investors used to stabilize markets — cut its ownership in several key exchange‑traded funds to below the 20% disclosure threshold, according to first‑quarter filings. Its current stake is unclear.

The disclosures offer the clearest confirmation yet that the national team, widely believed to have sold aggressively in January as turnover surged to a record, exited a substantial portion of its ETF holdings amid an increasingly speculative rally, particularly in parts of the technology sector. They also indicate Beijing is no longer simply propping up the market, but is willing to actively drain speculative excess — a break from past rescue playbooks.

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Central Huijin and its asset management arm may have reduced their holdings by at least half in flagship products such as the 200 billion yuan Huatai-PineBridge CSI 300 ETF. The two entities held 42.6% and 40% respectively as of the end of last year.

Even smaller funds such as the HuaAn SSE 180 ETF, previously 92% owned by the national team, reported no single shareholder above the 20% threshold, indicating the stakes were cut across the board.

Quarterly ETF filings only require disclosure of investors with holdings of 20% or more — a threshold Central Huijin had consistently met. While ownership levels can fluctuate as others trade, the sharp decline in total ETF units outstanding during the period suggests the market’s dominant buyer until recently played a decisive role in the outflows.

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