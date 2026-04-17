China’s Surging Tech Stock Index Faces Rising Concentration Risk

China’s tech-heavy ChiNext Index is becoming increasingly concentrated as it powers to an 11-year high, buoyed by earnings beats from a small group of heavyweight stocks.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Zhongji Innolight Co. and five others make up nearly half of the ChiNext’s weighting, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. CATL, which accounts for roughly a fifth of the gauge, reported stronger-than-expected results this month, while Zhongji Innolight announced a 262% earnings jump. By comparison, the weighting of the top seven stocks in the benchmark CSI 300 Index is just 20%.

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The increasingly weight of a handful of market leaders is raising concern among strategists. With influence concentrated in a few names, even a modest shift in sentiment may amplify market swings, leaving the index more exposed to sharper and potentially faster declines.

“There are signs of funds clustering in ChiNext, but the situation is not yet extreme,” said Wang Chen, a partner at XuFunds Investment Management Co. Investors should watch for signs of crowding, particularly a rapid rotation of capital from other sectors into ChiNext stocks, as an early signal that risks are building, he said.

Strains are also emerging in trading patterns. Over the past week, the most‑traded 5% of ChiNext stocks captured 46% of total turnover, surpassing what Huaxi Securities has described as a “high‑risk alert level” of 45%. “That does not point to an immediate correction, but adjustment pressures are starting to surface,” Huaxi analysts including Liu Yu wrote in a note.

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The ChiNext Index extended gains on Friday after ending 3.2% higher on Thursday, its highest closing level since 2015. Investor sentiment has improved since authorities unveiled earlier this month policy steps aimed at making the market more attractive to fast‑growing companies.

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