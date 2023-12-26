China’s Yuan Is Quietly Gaining Ground

Much of this is the Russia effect. Following the outbreak of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions, Russia has replaced Saudi Arabia as China’s top oil supplier and become a key market for Chinese autos. And China and Russia now conduct the lion’s share of their bilateral trade in yuan: Close to two thirds of Russia’s imports from China were already invoiced in yuan by the end of 2022, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Many of China’s other international trade partners—particularly those in the developing world less likely to take the West’s side in any hypothetical conflict—will have taken note.