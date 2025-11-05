ChrysCapital’s biggest fund yet signals new global capital rush to India
For the first time since its inception, the firm has raised capital from Indian institutional investors and large family offices. The ChrysCapital X (tenth fund) marks a more than 60% jump from its $1.35 billion Fund IX that was raised in 2022.
Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital that has just raised its largest India-focused fund of $2.2 billion said that nearly half of it will go towards seeking buyout opportunities. With the latest corpus, ChrysCapital has added more than 30 new global and local firms to its investor base.