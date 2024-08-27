Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra

LiveMint

Shares of Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -0.6(0.0%) points and Sensex was up by 53.27(0.07%) points at 27 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -38.85(-0.08%) at 27 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.Other stocks such as Solve Plastic Products, A&M Jumbo Bags, Filatex Fashions, Saraswati Saree Depot, Aesthetik Engineers hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Asian Paints were the top gainers while Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

