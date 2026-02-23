Clean Max IPO bets on growth discount in a weak listing market
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has made a significant financial turnaround, achieving profitability in FY25 after previous losses. With impressive growth in revenue and EBITDA, the company's management is optimistic about continuing this momentum.
The primary market has struggled to find its footing in 2026. Benchmark indices are down about 2.6% year-to-date, volatility remains elevated, and investors are wary amid global uncertainties and tighter domestic liquidity. Mainboard initial public offering (IPO) activity has been sparse and listing gains even scarcer.