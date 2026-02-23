Clean Max IPO bets on growth discount in a weak listing market

The median listing loss is at 3.6%, with only one standout debut. The first maiden issue of the year, Bharat Coking Coal surged 77% on listing day after being subscribed 147 times. The rest offered little cheer. Shadowfax Technologies listed at an 11% discount despite a three-times subscription. Fractal Analytics debuted 6% below its issue price with similar demand. Amagi Media Labs and Aye Finance delivered muted single-digit or flat returns.