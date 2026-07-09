Cloud consulting firm CloudThat eyes GIFT City's first-ever listing with $8 mn IPO

A new listing could soon hit the GIFT City exchanges, with CloudThat, an enterprise cloud trainer and consultant, preparing to raise about $8 million through an initial public offering (IPO).
Bengaluru-based CloudThat is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) over the next few months, a company official confirmed.
The planned issue comes after XED, which was set to become the first company to list on the GIFT City exchanges, withdrew its $12 million IPO due to weak investor participation during the Israel-Iran conflict. XED plans to revisit the markets at a more opportune time. Currently, there are no companies listed on the GIFT City exchanges.
US based Tryfacta had, in June, filed its DRHP with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) offering 16.3 million shares.