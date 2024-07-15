CMI, Jaiprakash Associates & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - CMI, Jaiprakash Associates, Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Secur Credentials

First Published15 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of CMI, Jaiprakash Associates, Brightcom Group, Bohra Industries, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 82.75(0.34%) points and Sensex was up by 198.75(0.25%) points at 15 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 169.6(0.32%) points at 15 Jul 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as GAIL India, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Infosys, Wipro hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

