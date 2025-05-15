Can Coal India reinvent itself fast enough to ride energy’s imminent disruption?
Dev Chandrasekhar 7 min read 15 May 2025, 01:09 PM IST
SummaryThe world’s largest coal mining company faces multiple headwinds that threaten its dominance, including execution challenges, strategic gaps, and India’s renewable energy and climate commitments.
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) recently audited financials for 2004-25 (FY25) showed revenue from operations at ₹1,43,369 crore and a net profit of ₹35,358 crore, enabling a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share following an interim payout of ₹15.75.
