Can Coal India reinvent itself fast enough to ride energy’s imminent disruption?

Between 2015 and 2023, CIL announced nearly 3 GW of renewable energy projects, but as of now, its largest operational asset is the 50 MW solar plant at Nigahi, which was commissioned in November. The NLC India JV signed in 2018 for 3 GW of solar power and 2GW thermal power assets has progressed at a glacial pace, with limited or no tangible outcomes after several years.