Coal India, Havells India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Coal India, Havells India, Siemens, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India
Shares of Coal India, Havells India, Siemens, NMDC, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -43.4(-0.19%) points and Sensex was down by -166.08(-0.22%) points at 21 May 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -175.3(-0.36%) at 21 May 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Anupam Rasayan India, Vels Film International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
