Coal India share are down by -0.08%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 16 Sep 11:08 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹489.75, -0.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82941.57, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹494 and a low of ₹487.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 488.96 10 497.46 20 512.78 50 508.58 100 489.93 300 447.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -40.44% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.48 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.