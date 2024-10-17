Coal India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 495.05 and closed slightly higher at 495.20. The stock reached a high of 497.05 during the day and experienced a low of 489.45. Overall, the trading session showed a modest upward movement in the stock price.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 495.2, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 497.05 and a low of 489.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5492.22
10494.14
20497.21
50508.09
100498.25
300463.46

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -57.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.56 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in to 9.16% in the quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.11% today to trade at 495.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.49% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCoal India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.40
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-4.4 (-0.9%)

Tata Steel share price

154.75
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.5 (-0.32%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,720.60
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
12.6 (0.47%)

Bandhan Bank share price

189.45
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-3.3 (-1.71%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,902.60
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
67.35 (1.39%)

EPL share price

272.95
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
1.25 (0.46%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,668.70
11:18 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-0.05%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,933.70
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-97.3 (-4.79%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

627.90
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-34.9 (-5.27%)

KEI Industries share price

4,165.80
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-215.6 (-4.92%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,933.70
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-97.3 (-4.79%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,787.10
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-79.35 (-4.25%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,210.20
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
77.75 (6.87%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.60
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.1 (5.1%)

Mphasis share price

3,054.90
11:22 AM | 17 OCT 2024
144.2 (4.95%)

Latent View Analytics share price

485.65
11:21 AM | 17 OCT 2024
15.2 (3.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.