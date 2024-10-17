Coal India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 495.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 495.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 497.05 during the day and experienced a low of ₹ 489.45. Overall, the trading session showed a modest upward movement in the stock price.

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹495.2, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of ₹497.05 and a low of ₹489.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.22 10 494.14 20 497.21 50 508.09 100 498.25 300 463.46

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -57.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.56 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in to 9.16% in the quarter.