Business News/ Markets / Coal India share are down by -0.11%, Nifty down by -0.62%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 495.05 and closed slightly higher at 495.20. The stock reached a high of 497.05 during the day and experienced a low of 489.45. Overall, the trading session showed a modest upward movement in the stock price.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:21 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 495.2, -0.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81097.96, down by -0.49%. The stock has hit a high of 497.05 and a low of 489.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5492.22
10494.14
20497.21
50508.09
100498.25
300463.46

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -57.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.56 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in to 9.16% in the quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.11% today to trade at 495.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.62% & -0.49% each respectively.

