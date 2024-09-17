Coal India share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at 493.5 and closed at 491. During the day, the stock reached a high of 494.9 and a low of 487.55.

Livemint
Published17 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 491, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 494.9 and a low of 487.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5488.96
10497.46
20512.78
50508.58
100489.93
300447.98

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -45.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.53 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.52% today to trade at 491 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCoal India share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

967.05
11:07 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-21.1 (-2.14%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.70
11:07 AM | 17 SEP 2024
0.2 (0.07%)

Tata Steel

152.75
11:07 AM | 17 SEP 2024
-1.45 (-0.94%)

Bandhan Bank

207.60
11:07 AM | 17 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.19%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

376.10
10:58 AM | 17 SEP 2024
25.3 (7.21%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,927.00
10:58 AM | 17 SEP 2024
108.05 (5.94%)

Indraprastha Gas

559.20
10:58 AM | 17 SEP 2024
28.85 (5.44%)

Jai Balaji Industries

1,138.95
10:58 AM | 17 SEP 2024
51.9 (4.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,970.00-150.00
    Chennai
    73,280.0020.00
    Delhi
    73,330.00-2,085.00
    Kolkata
    73,290.00-2,460.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue