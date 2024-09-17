Hello User
Coal India share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at 493.5 and closed at 491. During the day, the stock reached a high of 494.9 and a low of 487.55.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 491, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 494.9 and a low of 487.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5488.96
10497.46
20512.78
50508.58
100489.93
300447.98

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -45.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.53 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.52% today to trade at 491 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.05% each respectively.

