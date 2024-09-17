Coal India share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹491, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83030.2, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹494.9 and a low of ₹487.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|488.96
|10
|497.46
|20
|512.78
|50
|508.58
|100
|489.93
|300
|447.98
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -45.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10%
The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.
Coal India share price down -0.52% today to trade at ₹491 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links are falling today, but its peers Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.05% each respectively.