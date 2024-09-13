Coal India share are down by -0.56%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 496.6 and closed at ₹ 492.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 497.8 and a low of ₹ 492.1 during the session.

At 13 Sep 11:11 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹492.85, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82973.14, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹497.8 and a low of ₹492.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 489.00 10 504.27 20 514.79 50 507.94 100 488.81 300 446.53

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -32.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.56 .

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.