Coal India share are down by -1.77%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 488 and closed at 480.1. During the day, the stock reached a high of 488 and a low of 479.45. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates
At 09 Sep 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 480.1, -1.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81349.33, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 488 and a low of 479.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5505.95
10519.15
20520.66
50506.94
100487.82
300444.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 498.6, 508.2, & 516.9, whereas it has key support levels at 480.3, 471.6, & 462.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 81.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.29% with a target price of 534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.

Coal India share price down -1.77% today to trade at 480.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.2% each respectively.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
