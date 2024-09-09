Coal India share are down by -1.77%, Nifty up by 0.16%

At 09 Sep 11:00 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹480.1, -1.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81349.33, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹488 and a low of ₹479.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 505.95 10 519.15 20 520.66 50 506.94 100 487.82 300 444.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹498.6, ₹508.2, & ₹516.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹480.3, ₹471.6, & ₹462.0.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 81.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.29% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.