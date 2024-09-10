Coal India share are up by 0.01%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 487 and closed at ₹ 484.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 489.5 and a low of ₹ 481.9 during the day. Overall, it experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

At 10 Sep 11:06 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹484.65, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81699.44, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹489.5 and a low of ₹481.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 505.95 10 519.15 20 520.66 50 506.94 100 487.82 300 444.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹490.17, ₹494.08, & ₹500.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹480.17, ₹474.08, & ₹470.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 5.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.25% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}