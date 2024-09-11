Coal India share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.1%

At 11 Sep 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹490.7, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82028.03, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.75 and a low of ₹487.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 498.73 10 513.75 20 518.74 50 507.25 100 488.11 300 445.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹495.3, ₹498.7, & ₹505.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.2, ₹478.5, & ₹475.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -9.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.89% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.