Coal India share are up by 0.03%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 493.75 and closed at 490.70. The stock reached a high of 493.75 and a low of 487.25 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:17 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 490.7, 0.03% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82028.03, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 493.75 and a low of 487.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5498.73
10513.75
20518.74
50507.25
100488.11
300445.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 495.3, 498.7, & 505.4, whereas it has key support levels at 485.2, 478.5, & 475.1.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -9.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.89% with a target price of 534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in june quarter.

Coal India share price up 0.03% today to trade at 490.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Anmol India, Chandra Prabhu International are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.13% each respectively.

