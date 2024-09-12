Coal India share are up by 0.16%, Nifty up by 0.39%

At 12 Sep 11:21 today, Coal India shares are trading at price ₹484.6, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81802.29, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹489.6 and a low of ₹484.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.97 10 509.01 20 516.79 50 507.72 100 488.51 300 445.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹491.43, ₹498.42, & ₹503.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹479.78, ₹475.12, & ₹468.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -4.86% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.26% with a target price of ₹534.31818182.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.