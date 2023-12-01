Coal India share price gains 1.26% on strong production and sales volume numbers for November
Stock market today- Coal India’s production during first eight months of FY24 is up 11.2 % while dispatches have risen 9.1% Coal offtakes during November at 63.1 million tonne (mt) grew 6.2% year on year while Coal production during the month at 66.0 mt was up 8.8% year-on-year.
Coal India share price gained 1.26% on Friday post company reported strong production and sales numbers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message