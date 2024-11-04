Coal India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -3.49%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Coal India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 458.55 and closed lower at 438.55. The stock reached a high of 458.55 during the day and a low of 435.55. This indicates a decline in the stock price from its opening to closing.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 438.55, -3.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78477.07, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of 458.55 and a low of 435.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5448.70
10461.01
20476.04
50494.58
100495.92
300468.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 456.78, 461.27, & 467.98, whereas it has key support levels at 445.58, 438.87, & 434.38.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 13.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.98 & P/B is at 2.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.57% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -3.49% today to trade at 438.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.56% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCoal India Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -3.49%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.00
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-7 (-4.83%)

Tata Steel share price

146.60
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-3.1 (-2.07%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,292.75
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-46.35 (-3.46%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,274.30
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-17.7 (-1.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

207.05
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
2.8 (1.37%)

City Union Bank share price

177.50
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.2%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,253.90
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-10.1 (-0.8%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,349.15
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.1 (-0.82%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,942.95
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-219.75 (-6.95%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.92
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.53 (-6.27%)

PVR Inox share price

1,483.25
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-92.15 (-5.85%)

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,179.00
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-65.8 (-5.29%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,116.15
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
274.05 (5.66%)

Gillette India share price

10,469.55
01:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
507.75 (5.1%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,610.35
01:37 PM | 4 NOV 2024
60.75 (3.92%)

Happy Forgings share price

1,119.65
01:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
36.8 (3.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.