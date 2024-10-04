Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Coal India share are down by -0.43%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 498.65 and closed at 500.30. The stock reached a high of 503.85 and a low of 494.15 during the day.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 500.3, -0.43% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82727.99, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 503.85 and a low of 494.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5509.23
10501.77
20498.26
50509.70
100495.17
300457.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 508.48, 515.02, & 520.13, whereas it has key support levels at 496.83, 491.72, & 485.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -0.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.34% with a target price of 537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.

Coal India share price down -0.43% today to trade at 500.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Adani Enterprises, Emergent Industrial Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.28% each respectively.

