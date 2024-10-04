Coal India share are down by -0.43%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Coal India Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹ 498.65 and closed at ₹ 500.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 503.85 and a low of ₹ 494.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 509.23 10 501.77 20 498.26 50 509.70 100 495.17 300 457.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹508.48, ₹515.02, & ₹520.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹496.83, ₹491.72, & ₹485.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was -0.52% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.34% with a target price of ₹537.00.

The company has a 63.13% promoter holding, 11.52% MF holding, & 8.39% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.70% in march to 11.52% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.41% in march to 8.39% in the june quarter.