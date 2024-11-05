Coal India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Coal India share price are down by -3.13%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Coal India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 429.7 and closed slightly lower at 429.5. The stock reached a high of 433.5 during the session and a low of 427.1, indicating some volatility within the trading day.

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024
Coal IndiaShare Price Today on 05-11-2024

Coal India Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Coal India shares are trading at price 429.5, -3.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78354.3, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 433.5 and a low of 427.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5448.70
10461.01
20476.04
50494.58
100495.92
300468.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 456.28, 468.92, & 479.28, whereas it has key support levels at 433.28, 422.92, & 410.28.

Coal India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Coal India was 17.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 52.10% & ROA of 16.24% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.85 & P/B is at 2.84.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.07% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.17% MF holding, & 9.16% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.52% in june to 11.17% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 8.39% in june to 9.16% in the september quarter.

Coal India share price down -3.13% today to trade at 429.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Enterprises, Anmol India are falling today, but its peers Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.54% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
